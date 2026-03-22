Former JD-U leader KC Tyagi joins RLD

15:49





Tyagi had on Tuesday announced his exit from the JD (U), without citing any reason.





Tyagi was associated with the JD-U since it came into existence in October 2003 with the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.





He served the JD-U in various capacities, including as its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser. -- PTI

Former JD-U leader KC Tyagi on Sunday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of its president and Union minister Jayant Choudhary in New Delhi at an event.