HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire erupts at residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon; woman rescued

Sun, 22 March 2026
Share:
21:43
image
A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Sunday evening, following which a woman was rescued, civic officials said. 

The blaze was reported at Lakshya Chandi Building in Gokuldham Colony on Krishna Vatika Marg, near the district court, around 7.20 pm, they said. 

A civic official said the fire was confined to the sixth floor of the residential tower. 

At least eight fire engines of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other vehicles have reached the spot, and a firefighting operation is underway, he said. 

A woman was rescued by the firefighters and was taken to a trauma care centre in a private vehicle, the official said. 

Police, employees from the electricity provider, 108 ambulances and local ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were rushed to the site to support firefighting and rescue operations, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tanker laden with Russian oil arrives in India
LIVE! Tanker laden with Russian oil arrives in India

Modi reviews fuel, fertiliser supply amid West Asia conflict
Modi reviews fuel, fertiliser supply amid West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with senior ministers to assess the impact of the evolving situation in West Asia on India's crude oil, gas, petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors, focusing on ensuring uninterrupted...

Manipur CM, Kuki Zo Council hold first talks since violence
Manipur CM, Kuki Zo Council hold first talks since violence

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed optimism following a meeting with the Kuki Zo Council, viewing it as a positive step towards restoring peace and trust between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.

'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'
'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'

Ali Mousavi stated that such cooperation is essential for maintaining stability in the strategic waterway.

US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report
US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report

While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO