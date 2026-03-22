Fire erupts at residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon; woman rescued

21:43





The blaze was reported at Lakshya Chandi Building in Gokuldham Colony on Krishna Vatika Marg, near the district court, around 7.20 pm, they said.





A civic official said the fire was confined to the sixth floor of the residential tower.





At least eight fire engines of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other vehicles have reached the spot, and a firefighting operation is underway, he said.





A woman was rescued by the firefighters and was taken to a trauma care centre in a private vehicle, the official said.





Police, employees from the electricity provider, 108 ambulances and local ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were rushed to the site to support firefighting and rescue operations, he added. -- PTI

A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Sunday evening, following which a woman was rescued, civic officials said.