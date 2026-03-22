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DGP monitoring probe into rape case against self-styled godman: Fadnavis

Sun, 22 March 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that a high-level inquiry under the director general of police (DGP) is underway in the case involving Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman arrested for rape, and asserted that no one will be spared. 

Kharat, who claimed to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as "captain", had several political leaders visit him over the years, allegedly for seeking spiritual advice. 

He was arrested by the Nashik police based on a 35-year-old woman's complaint that he had raped her on multiple occasions over a period of three years. 

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a programme, Fadnavis said that the police busted the case based on intelligence inputs, and the DGP has been asked to monitor the investigation. 

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, and it will work with the Nashik police. 

No one will be spared in this case in any situation, he said. 

Fadnavis further said that while efforts are underway to politicise this case, people who have evidence to support their allegations should come forward and cooperate with the police. 

Politicising the case without any reason is not good, he said. 

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming him the "biggest infiltrator", Fadnavis said that the Trinamool Congress chief has foreseen her defeat in the upcoming elections. -- PTI

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