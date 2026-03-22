Chennai-based firm donates Rs 1 cr to TTD's Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini scheme

18:51





The donation cheque was handed over to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.





"A Chennai-based firm, Subbarow Apparels, donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini scheme," said an official release from the temple body.





The Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini scheme supports medical services at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), providing advanced healthcare to devotees and the public.





The scheme aims to enhance medical infrastructure and ensure accessible treatment through contributions from devotees and institutions.





TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered as the richest Hindu shrine in the world. -- PTI

A Chennai-based firm donated Rs 1 crore to TTD's Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini scheme on Sunday.