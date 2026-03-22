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Assam minister alleges disrespect to Zubeen Garg at Congress office

Sun, 22 March 2026
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20:31
Singer Zubeen Garg/File image
Singer Zubeen Garg/File image
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday alleged that Congress workers committed a "heinous act" by disrespecting singer Zubeen Garg at a Congress office in Bijni. 

In a post on X, Hazarika claimed that the incident took place at the Indian National Congress's Assam unit office in Bijni, where, he said, party workers disrespected the artist. 

He termed the act "an assault on the sentiments of Assam." 

"Today in INC Assam Bijni Office, Congress workers committed this heinous act of disrespecting Beloved Zubeen. This is an assault on sentiments of Assam," Hazarika said in his post. 

The minister further alleged that the Congress had used the singer's name during the election season and accused the party of duplicity. 

"This comes after Cong milked his name in the entire election season. Now their duplicity stands exposed," he added. 

The post included a video purportedly showing an individual vandalising a poster of the singer inside a room. 

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. 

The singer was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report by Lydia Lam in Channel NewsAsia (CNA). 

The iconic singer, 52, was at a yacht party on September 19, 2025, and initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the court in the opening of the inquiry, according to the news report. -- ANI

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