Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' earns Rs 339.27 crore at box office

14:04





Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on Thursday and is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release Dhurandhar.





The film had delivered a record-breaking opening, earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday and Rs 102.55 crore on its first day.





The total collection of the film stands at Rs 339.27 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to the trade tracking website Sacnilk.





The gross collection of the film stands at Rs 404.54 crore at the box office.





Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.





The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative -- PTI

Aditya Dhar's directorial, featuring Ranveer Singh, has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office in three days of its release.