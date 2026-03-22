HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' earns Rs 339.27 crore at box office

Sun, 22 March 2026
Share:
14:04
image
Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office in three days of its release. 

Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on Thursday and is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release Dhurandhar

The film had delivered a record-breaking opening, earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday and Rs 102.55 crore on its first day. 

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 339.27 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to the trade tracking website Sacnilk. 

The gross collection of the film stands at Rs 404.54 crore at the box office. 

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. 

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! West Asia conflict: Modi calls meeting on energy situation
LIVE! West Asia conflict: Modi calls meeting on energy situation

US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report
US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report

While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use.

Iran threatens to strike US energy infra, IT systems
Iran threatens to strike US energy infra, IT systems

According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the threat was articulated by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

'Iran's missiles can now reach London, Paris or Berlin'
'Iran's missiles can now reach London, Paris or Berlin'

The Iranian terrorist regime launched a long-range missile for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that could reach a distance of ~4,000 km, Israel said.

Iran signals 'turning point' in war as strikes hit Israel, US sites
Iran signals 'turning point' in war as strikes hit Israel, US sites

The operation reportedly extended to American assets, with the IRGC claiming that "US military bases in the region, namely Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, as well as al-Minhad and al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, were also targeted."

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO