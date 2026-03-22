4 CID personnel in Himachal sacked from service over drug traffickers' links

22:21





The cops are accused of catching drug traffickers but were allowed to leave with the contraband substances, they said.





Constable Nitesh, constable Ashok, head constable Rajesh Kumar and head constable Sameer Kumar were charged under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act and arrested on Thursday.





Their alleged involvement came to light when Shimla police on March 3 arrested a Punjab resident along with a woman from Sirmour district with about 562 strips of LSD in Shimla.





The duo were allegedly working with a drug smuggler involved in the trafficking of LSD.





According to police, the CID personnel had allegedly intercepted the traffickers in Kullu.





However, they colluded with the drug traffickers and allowed them to leave with the contraband.





So far, 21 police personnel have been dismissed for being involved in drug cases.





The police has continuously been carrying out coordinated, intensive action as part of the statewide anti-drug mass movement "Chitta-free Himachal" across various districts of the state, a police spokesperson said. -- PTI

The Himachal Pradesh police on Sunday dismissed from service and arrested four CID personnel working with the special task force (STF) in Kullu for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, the police said.