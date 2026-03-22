HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 from Kerala die in Oman flash floods

Sun, 22 March 2026
Share:
17:51
File image
File image
Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent intervention in view of reports of the death of two people from Kerala and the disappearance of another in flash floods in Oman. 

In his letter, Satheesan expressed deep concern over the tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, claiming the lives of Yusuf and Shamla, natives of Trithala in Kerala. 

"I write to you with deep concern regarding the tragic flash floods that struck Oman on Saturday, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving one woman from Kerala still missing," Satheesan said in the letter. 

The woman identified as Ramla also belongs to Trithala. 

According to reports, the victims were travelling in a vehicle when it was caught in a sudden flash flood in Oman's Al Batinah Governorate. 

Satheesan urged the Centre to take immediate steps to coordinate with Omani authorities to expedite and strengthen the ongoing search and rescue operations, especially in view of the continuing heavy rains and flood risk in the region. 

He, in the letter, also requested all possible assistance to ensure the safety of those affected and to support the families of the victims. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran claims its air defences shot down F-15 near Hormuz
LIVE! Iran claims its air defences shot down F-15 near Hormuz

UK submarine with Tomahawk missiles arrives near Hormuz
UK submarine with Tomahawk missiles arrives near Hormuz

Equipped with advanced weaponry, the HMS Anson is fitted with "Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles" with a range of 1,600 km and "Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes," providing formidable offensive capabilities.

Bulk carrier targeted by 'unknown projectile' off UAE coast
Bulk carrier targeted by 'unknown projectile' off UAE coast

The UK Maritime Trade Operations issued a warning noting that the incident took place approximately 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah.

'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'
'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'

Ali Mousavi stated that such cooperation is essential for maintaining stability in the strategic waterway.

US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report
US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report

While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO