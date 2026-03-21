Woman doc commits 'suicide' after parents object to keeping pet cat

15:42

A 23 year-old woman, who has completed MBBS, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad after her family members objected to her keeping a pet cat at home, police said on Saturday.





The victim, a resident of Alwal in Hyderabad, ended her life by hanging at home on Friday.





The woman, who was preparing for further studies after MBBS, has been raising the pet for the last three months. However, her parents objected to it which led her to take the extreme step, police added.





On March 18, a 20-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Meerpet here upset over the death of her pet cat. -- PTI