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Want to know facts behind Dhurandhar 2? Read this

Sat, 21 March 2026
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On the ongoing debate surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is facing criticism from sections alleging it to be a propaganda-driven portrayal, veteran journalist Sheela Bhatt posts on X:

Those film reviewers and journalists who are trying to verify the facts and fictionalisation of those facts in Dhurandhar should get the copy of White Paper on 'ISI activities in India' published, in 90s, by @PIBHomeAffairs. All the pre-Modi era daring actions of ISI are given in it as the Indian state viewed it.  White Paper on ISI was prepared under the guidance of then secretary Naresh Chandra. It carries the details of dozens of the ISI spy modules to its devious role in circulating fake currency, worth millions of rupees, in nooks and corners of India. It gives details of how it planned bomb blasts in Indian states, also.

For role of Dawood Ibrahim in crimes and terrorism on Indian soil read 10k pages long charge sheet and the supplementary charge sheets of the Mumbai Blast of 1993. Its Investigating Officer was Rakesh Maria, police officer belonging to @MumbaiPolice, then

Her remarks come amid a broader controversy over the film, with critics alleging that it selectively presents events to align with a particular political narrative.

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