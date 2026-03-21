Shakira's Feeding India concert postponed amid tensions in West Asia

22:25

The upcoming Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, organisers announced.





In an Instagram post, District by Zomato said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and well-being of fans, the artist and the production team.





'All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to their original mode of payment,' the organisers said, adding that refunds would be issued within 5-7 business days.





The organisers also said they are working with the artist's team to identify new dates and will share updates once finalised.





The Feeding India Concert, associated with Zomato's social initiative, has previously been positioned as a large-scale event combining entertainment with a social cause.