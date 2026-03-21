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Rohit Shetty house firing case: Key accused held

Sat, 21 March 2026
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A key accused in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the number of persons arrested in the sensational incident to 14, a police official said.

Golu Pandit was nabbed by Mumbai Crime Branch with assistance from the Special Task Force of the northern state, he added.

"Pandit is being brought to Mumbai to be produced in court on Sunday. Further details will be shared once the accused is here," the official said.

A total of 14 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1.

One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post.

Lonkar is also wanted in the Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

Police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in firing at Shetty's house.  -- PTI

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