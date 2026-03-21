No floating crude available: Iran as US lifts curbs

12:52

Iran's Oil Ministry has contradicted the United States move to ease sanctions on Iran crude oil which is loaded on vessels as of March 20.





In a statement issued by Iran's consulate in Mumbai it was said, "At present, Iran essentially has no floating crude or surplus available for international markets. The US Treasury Secretary's remarks appear aimed at reassuring buyers and managing market sentiment."





The denial from the Iranians could further spook an already volatile market that has seen Crude Oil prices spike as the West Asia conflict is poised to enter its fourth week.





Earlier, the United States on Friday announced temporarily easing of sanctions on Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products up until April 19 this year, including permitting the sale of Iranian crude and refined products into the US.





The details of the decision were provided by a statement from the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which authorised the delivery and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Iranian-origin, which is loaded on vessels as of March 20.





The statement noted 19 April, 2026 as the date till which the exceptions would exist on Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products.





It said that with certain exceptions, 'All transactions prohibited by the above-listed authorities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Iranian origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 am eastern daylight time, March 20, 2026 are authorised through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 19, 2026.'





The statement noted that the transactions authorised by the license also include the import of Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products into the United States.





Earlier in a post on X, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had announced a temporary authorisation permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea, aimed at stabilising global energy markets.





He called it a 'narrowly tailored, short-term authorisation permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea'.





Highlighting the rationale behind the decision, Bessent noted that the measure would help ease supply pressures.





'At present, sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap. By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets... helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran,' he said.





He added that the policy is limited in scope. -- ANI