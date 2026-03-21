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Modi speaks to Iran Prez, conveys Eid greetings

Sat, 21 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia, while stressing the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring shipping lanes remain open and secure.

In his telephonic conversation with the Iranian leader, Prime Minister Modi conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings, expressing hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.

'Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,' the prime minister said in a post on X.

Modi condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

'Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure,' he said.

The prime minister also appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

This was the second telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the Iranian President since the present conflict started on February 28. 

On March 12, President Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

The prime minister had expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, drawing retaliation from Iran which targeted its neighbours and Israel.

Iran also controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported.

Since the conflict, very few ships have been allowed by Iran to cross it.

Modi has spoken to a number of world leaders since the conflict started. 

These include leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia.  -- PTI

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