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Kerala BLO drowns; family alleges suicide

Sat, 21 March 2026
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A Booth Level Officer (BLO) drowned in a river at Mogral Puthur in Kasaragod on Saturday, with his family alleging suicide due to work pressure, police said.

The deceased BLO has been identified as Muhammad Savad (31), a native of Kottakunnu in Mogral Puthur, who worked as a government school teacher and BLO in the area.

According to police, Savad's body was found in a river near Kadavath at around 9.30 am.

Though he was rushed to the Kasaragod Government General Hospital, he was declared dead.

Police said that Savad had left his house on a motorcycle around 7 am for work.

The vehicle was later found parked near a bridge over the river, they added.    
However, family members and relatives refused to accept the body, demanding a detailed probe into the incident.

A relative told reporters that Savad was under severe pressure due to election-related work.

They also demanded that the district collector reach the hospital and assure a proper investigation.

Officials said the district collector would meet the family soon, after which the body would be shifted to the mortuary.

Kasaragod police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.  -- PTI

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