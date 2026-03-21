Kerala BLO drowns; family alleges suicide

16:53

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) drowned in a river at Mogral Puthur in Kasaragod on Saturday, with his family alleging suicide due to work pressure, police said.





The deceased BLO has been identified as Muhammad Savad (31), a native of Kottakunnu in Mogral Puthur, who worked as a government school teacher and BLO in the area.





According to police, Savad's body was found in a river near Kadavath at around 9.30 am.





Though he was rushed to the Kasaragod Government General Hospital, he was declared dead.





Police said that Savad had left his house on a motorcycle around 7 am for work.





The vehicle was later found parked near a bridge over the river, they added.

However, family members and relatives refused to accept the body, demanding a detailed probe into the incident.





A relative told reporters that Savad was under severe pressure due to election-related work.





They also demanded that the district collector reach the hospital and assure a proper investigation.





Officials said the district collector would meet the family soon, after which the body would be shifted to the mortuary.





Kasaragod police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.





The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem. -- PTI