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Iran vows 'great surprise' for Trump if invaded

Sat, 21 March 2026
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As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, an Iranian military source warned the United States against any ground aggression on Iran, calling it one of the red lines and that a 'surprise' would await Trump, Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday.

The military source made the remarks to Tasnim news agency in response to the recent reports where the US has hinted towards possible ground operations in Iran.

The military said, "Obviously, a ground attack on Iranian soil is one of our red lines, and just as we had a surprise against every enemy operation, we will show it again in this case also."

The source referred to the attack on Iranian energy infrastructure, noting how when it was hit the entire region's energy facilities suffered and thus warned United States against ground ops in Iran.

"When our energy infrastructure was hit, all the energy infrastructures in the region became inactive, and this time too, we are ready, so that if the terrorist Trump makes a mistake in this regard, we will have a surprise for him in a way that he will not even be able to remove the coffins of his soldiers from our land," the source told Tasnim News Agency.

The source further said that the destruction of Iranian islands would lead to destruction of the coastal areas of the UAE, adding that, Dubai and Abu Dhabi may not be 'merely' in the initial stages of the attack.

This comes as CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the discussions, that the Trump administration has been strategising ways and options to extract Iran's nuclear material.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Members of the IRGC navy participate in an exercise in the south of Iran. Photograph: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

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