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Iran reports strike on Natanz nuclear facility

Sat, 21 March 2026
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The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran's key uranium-enrichment facility in Natanz early Saturday morning, according to the Iranian State Media Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim reported that the strike targeted the Natanz Nuclear Facility, one of Iran's most significant nuclear sites.

The news agency said no radioactive leaks had been detected following the attack and that residents living near the facility were not at risk.The Natanz facility has been repeatedly targeted amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

It was also one of the primary targets during the June 2025 Israel-Iran 12-day war, when Israeli forces launched a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.

The United States later joined that conflict in support of Israel, the news agency reported.

The latest strike comes as hostilities between the two sides continue, with both countries carrying out attacks on strategic infrastructure and military facilities.

According to CNN, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) told the news platform that it was not 'familiar with any IDF attack on that facility'.

This is the second time the facility has come under attack since the US-Israeli war with Iran began, CNN reported.

Earlier, CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the discussions, that the Trump administration has been strategising ways and options to extract Iran's nuclear material.  -- ANI

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