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Dhurandhar: The Revenge earns Rs 226 crore net in two days

Sat, 21 March 2026
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Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 continued its blockbuster run at the box office, earning Rs 80.72 crore net on second day and pushing its total net collection past the Rs 200 crore mark, according to trade estimates.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had delivered a record-breaking opening, earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday and Rs 102.55 crore on its first day on Thursday.

On day two, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 80.72 crore. It two-day net collection currently stands at Rs 226.27 crore, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk.

Jio Studios, the production house behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge as well as its predecessor Dhurandhar, is yet to release an official statement on the film's box office performance.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened in cinemas on the back of record advance bookings -- over 15 lakh tickets sold, including paid previews on Wednesday.

Many trade pundits expect the spy thriller to surpass the success of Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari operating deep inside Pakistan. 

The sequel charts Mazari's rise in the Karachi underworld while tracing the origins of the man behind the cover. 

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also feature in the sequel, which released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.  -- PTI

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