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Bengal polls: BJP, TMC supporters clash

Sat, 21 March 2026
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Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed in Baranagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday over alleged tearing of campaign posters and hoardings, police said.

The incident took place at Tobin Road crossing under the constituency in the presence of BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh and TMC nominee Sayantika Bandyopadhyay.

Central forces and police personnel had a tough time controlling the situation as hundreds of supporters from both sides gathered and came face to face. 

Eyewitnesses said sloganeering was raised by both camps, escalating tension in the area.

Bandyopadhyay alleged that her rival had brought 'outsiders and anti-social elements' to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere.

"Ghosh brought outsiders and anti-socials to Baranagar and tried to disturb the prevailing peaceful law and order situation. They beat up our workers," she told reporters.

"We will not allow that to happen, but we will resist in a peaceful democratic manner," she said.

Ghosh alleged that TMC supporters led by Bandyopadhyay had torn posters and hoardings put up by the BJP for campaigning and tried to intimidate party supporters.

After high drama for around an hour, the forces managed to persuade both sides to disperse.

Traffic along the busy BT Road-Tobin Road crossing was disrupted for hours as a result.  -- PTI

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