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'Walker, Texas Ranger' actor Chuck Norris passes away at 86

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Actor Chuck Norris/Reuters/ANI Photo
Actor Chuck Norris/Reuters/ANI Photo
Actor Chuck Norris, who is known for his roles in 'Walker Texas Ranger' and gained fame due to his martial arts, passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday. 

The family of the actor announced the news of the actor's demise through Norris's Instagram handle. 

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," wrote the family on their Instagram handle. 

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," his family added. 

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives," said Chuck Norris' family. 

The family members also expressed their gratitude to the actor's fans for their support and love for Chuck Norris. 

It read, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived, and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends." 

"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family," added the note. -- ANI

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