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US destroying Iranian mine-laying vessels to clear Strait

Fri, 20 March 2026
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As the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf is in its third week, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the United States had destroyed 44 mine-laying Iranian vessels, thus deterring Iran's capabilities to mine the strait.

Underlining how the US CENTCOM continues to achieve its military objectives, Gen Dan Caine said, "We continue to hunt and kill mine storage facilities and naval ammunition depots. We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 mine layers and the pressure will continue." 

He further said that the A-10 Warthog has also been deployed along with AH-64 Apaches to "hunt and kill" Iranian vessels in the Straits of Hormuz. He said, "The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank and is hunting and killing fast attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz. In addition, AH-64 Apaches have joined the fight on the southern flank, and they continue to work on the southern side. -- ANI

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