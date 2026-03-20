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US allies ready to contribute to securing Strait of Hormuz

Fri, 20 March 2026
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10:23
Trump has accused NATO states of making a foolish mistake by not securing the Strait
Trump has accused NATO states of making a foolish mistake by not securing the Strait
The leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada, issued a statement urging Iran to "cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block" the Strait of Hormuz, and expresses a "readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait".

It comes after US President Donald Trump accused Nato countries of making a "foolish mistake" by refusing to help Washington secure the waterway. All of the signatories of the joint statement are Nato member states, with the exception of Japan.

The leaders called for "an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations", and say Iran's "interference" with international shipping through the strait constitutes a "threat to international peace and security". Read more here. 

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