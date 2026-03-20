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UAE minister in Delhi to discuss regional security

Fri, 20 March 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets UAE minister Reem Al Hashimy, in New Delhi/Image Courtesy X
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets UAE minister Reem Al Hashimy, in New Delhi/Image Courtesy X
UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy conducted a working visit to New Delhi, holding significant talks with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The meeting on Thursday focused on strengthening the partnership between the two nations while addressing escalating regional tensions. 

According to a statement released on X by the UAE ministry of foreign affairs, the officials reviewed the "repercussions of the Iranian missile attacks on security and stability in the region," specifically noting their "impact on the global economy and energy security."

During the discussions, both sides highlighted the "importance of protecting maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz," as it remains a vital artery for international trade. 

The representatives "emphasised the need to guarantee and protect freedom of navigation" to support regional and international stability.

Reem Al Hashimy condemned the "treacherous attacks against the UAE and other countries in the region," describing them as a "grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law." 

She further stated that such actions constitute an "infringement on the sovereignty of states and a direct threat to their security and stability."

Reaffirming the UAE's strategic position, the minister "emphasised that the UAE will not compromise on protecting its sovereignty and reserves its full right to defend itself, its security, and its national achievements." -- ANI

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