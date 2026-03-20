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Trump labels NATO 'cowards' over Hormuz stand

Fri, 20 March 2026
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US President Donald Trump has issued a stinging rebuke to international partners, labelling American allies as "cowards" for failing to meet his demands for military assistance against Iran to secure the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Expressing his frustration over the lack of support for the maritime mission, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and said, "Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn't want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran."

He also issued a sharp warning, posting, "COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"

The Republican leader highlighted a perceived contradiction in the allies' position, writing that while they "complain" about rising oil prices, they remain unwilling to assist in the military effort to open the Strait of Hormuz. 

Trump has been consistently pressing for international cooperation to safeguard the waterway and ease the current chokepoint on regional oil exports.

Fuming over the lack of reciprocity, the President suggested that the US is not receiving necessary backing "despite the fact that we helped" NATO "so much." 

He further emphasised that it remains in the collective interest of the allies to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

"Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!," Trump said in the Truth Social post. -- ANI

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