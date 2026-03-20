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TMC makes 10 pledges in poll manifesto

Fri, 20 March 2026
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The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls on Friday, making 10 pledges that encompass widening the ambit of existing welfare schemes, stronger healthcare outreach and infrastructure development. 

Unveiling the manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said these commitments would serve as the guiding map for the government once the TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term. 

"I respectfully present before you my 10 'pratigyas' (pledges) as the path for our government's journey over the next five years," she said. Among the top commitments is the promise to launch doorstep delivery of healthcare service -- 'Duare Chikitsa'-- under which the state government would organise health camps in each block and town every year.

"Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep," Banerjee said. 

The party also promised to enhance the amount paid under the popular 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, a key welfare programme targeting women. Banerjee said that empowering women remains a central priority of her government. Under the revised benefit promised by the party, the monthly financial assistance will be increased by Rs 500. Women from the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities will get Rs 1,700 per month through direct transfers. 

The TMC supremo underlined that the promises made in the manifesto aim to ensure "the wheels of development continue to move forward without interruption and that the light of happiness reaches every household of my beloved Bengal". PTI

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