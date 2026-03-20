Targeting ships in international waterways wrong: India

11:30





Addressing the 36th extraordinary session of the Council of the IMO held on Thursday in London, the Indian envoy said, "India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, with utmost restraint and priority being given to the safety of civilians."





Condoling the loss of innocent lives including three Indian seafarers, he reiterated India's call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy while emphasising that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian maritime infrastructure are unacceptable.





He also mentioned India's 24x7 helpline for all affected seafarers and the role played in information sharing and coordinating rescue efforts by the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), established by India in 2018 and hosted by the Indian Navy, "Targeting of commercial shipping and attacks on civilian maritime infrastructure is unacceptable. Such attacks have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, injuries, and heightened risks, including to seafarers. India is among the top three seafarer-supplying nations, contributing approximately 13 per cent of the global seafaring workforce. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of all seafarers," Doraiswamy said.





"We reiterate that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crews, and impeding safe and free navigation through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. The exercise of navigational rights and freedom by merchant and commercial vessels in accordance with international law must be respected, " he added.





The International Maritime Organisation Council has condemned Iran's threats and attacks against merchant ships and urged international coordination to safeguard civilian shipping in the Gulf region. -- ANI

Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswamy has underlined India's commitment to the safety of all seafarers, freedom of navigation, maritime security and securing trade and energy supply chains.