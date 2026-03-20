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Stock markets recover on buying in IT, PSU bank stocks

Fri, 20 March 2026
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quity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up most of their intra-day gains to end nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Friday, following intense buying in PSU bank, IT and metal stocks amid concerns over a further spike in fuel-driven inflation. In another volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 325.72 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 74,532.96. 

During the day, it jumped 1,079.15 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 75,286.39. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 112.35 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 23,114.50. Intra-day, it jumped 343 points, or 1.49 per cent, to 23,345.15. 

 From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Trent, Reliance Industries, Titan, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers. HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. -- PTI

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