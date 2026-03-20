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Rupee weakens to historic low, breaches 93/USD

Fri, 20 March 2026
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The Indian rupee weakened further and breached the 93 mark against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, hitting a fresh historic low amid ongoing conflict in West Asia and continued foreign outflows. The rupee opened at a record low of 92.89 per dollar on Friday and soon depreciated further to cross the 93 level, indicating sustained pressure on the domestic currency. Currency experts attributed the fall to elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). 

K N Dey, a currency expert, told ANI, "Rupee now trading at 93.15/16, having broken 93 figure some time back. Rupee opened today at all-time low 92.89/90. Yesterday the NDF high was approx. 93.40 and it traded in the range of 93.25 to 93.35 most of the day." -- ANI

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