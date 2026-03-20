Qatar LNG output reduced by 17%, India imports 47% gas from Qatar

10:18





In an official statement, QatarEnergy said the strikes, which occurred on March 18 and early March 19, 2026, caused extensive damage to key production facilities and are expected to result in an estimated loss of USD 20 billion in annual revenue.





The company added that repairs could take up to five years, forcing it to declare long-term force majeure on some LNG contracts. Providing an update, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy President and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said, "The missile attacks reduced Qatar's LNG export capacity by 17 per cent and caused an estimated loss of USD 20 billion in annual revenue- Extensive damage to our production facilities will take up to five years to repair and will compel us to declare long-term force majeure".





The disruption has raised concerns for India, which relies heavily on Qatar for its energy needs.





Official data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) and the Ministry of Commerce shows that Qatar accounts for nearly half of India's LNG imports. In 2024, India imported about 27.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of LNG, with Qatar supplying 11.30 MMT worth USD 6.40 billion, representing nearly 47 per cent of total LNG imports.





Official 2025-26 data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) and the Ministry of Commerce also confirmed that Qatar remains India's primary gas supplier. -- ANI

Missile attacks on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City have significantly disrupted global energy supplies, reducing the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity by 17 per cent and raising concerns for import-dependent nations like India.