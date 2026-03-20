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Parks, tourist areas worldwide not safe for enemies: Iran

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Escalating the ongoing tension, Iran's military has issued a stark and sweeping warning, declaring that even "parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations' around the world may no longer be safe for its enemies, according to an AP report. 

The threat, voiced on Friday by senior spokesperson Gen Abolfazl Shekarchi, comes as Iran remains under sustained airstrikes from the United States and Israel, deepening fears of a widening conflict. 

The language signals a possible shift towards retaliation beyond West Asia, raising concerns of attacks in civilian spaces far from the battlefield. 

"From now on, based on the information we have about you, even parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you," Shekarchi said in a statement broadcast by Iranian state television.

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