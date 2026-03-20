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Odisha Tourism gets Guinness World Record for largest serving of 'Pakhala'

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the event./Image courtesy X
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the event./Image courtesy X
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state Tourism department has set a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of 'Pakhala' (fermented rice) of 1,174 kg prepared and presented in a single vessel. 

The remarkable feat was achieved on the day the state observed 'Pakhala Divas'. 

Majhi, in a post on X, said, "On the occasion of Pakhala Divas, Odisha has achieved a remarkable global milestone with Odisha Tourism setting a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pakhala." 

He said, "With an unprecedented 1,174 kg prepared and presented in a single vessel, this historic achievement brings global recognition to pakhala, one of Odisha's most cherished traditional dishes, deeply rooted in our culture and daily life." 

The chief minister also said that this accomplishment reflects the state's commitment to promoting Odisha's rich culinary heritage on the global stage. 

"It is a proud moment for every Odia, as we take our timeless traditions from local to global, further strengthening Odisha's identity as a hub of cultural and gastronomic excellence," the CM said. 

He also posted the picture of the certificate issued by Guinness World Records on his social media post. -- PTI

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