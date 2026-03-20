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Nitish Kumar files nomination for JD-U president post

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the post of Janata Dal-United president as he prepares to return to national politics with his election to the Rajya Sabha. 

JD-U national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha submitted Kumar's nomination at the party's central office here on Thursday. 

Jha is one of the proposers for Kumar. 

The Bihar chief minister did not come to Delhi to file his nomination. 

Party sources said Kumar is set to be elected unopposed, as there is hardly any possibility of anyone else filing the nomination for the post. 

JD-U national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said the last date for filing of nomination for the post is March 22 white the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 24. 

The scrutiny of the documents of the candidates will be done on March 23, he said. 

"The counting of votes will take place on March 27 if any other candidate files a nomination. So far, only one (Nitish Kumar's) nomination has been filed," he said. 

Kumar took over the reins of JD-U ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as Rajiv Ranjan Singh stepped down as party president in December 2023. -- PTI

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