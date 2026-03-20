Mojtaba Khamenei condoles killing of Iran intel chief

14:43

Mojtaba Khamenei





Iran's Tasnim News further quoted a statement from Khamenei to the President where he said, "Undoubtedly, their absence must be compensated by the redoubled efforts of other officials and employees of that sensitive ministry, and security must be wrested from internal and external enemies and bestowed upon the general public of our compatriots."





The message of condolences on the heels of a video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei released earlier today by IRIB. In what appears to be an archived video, the supreme leader can be seen teaching religious science to a bunch of pupils who are listening attentively.





The IRIB said that the video of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time. Earlier, on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they killed Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian Minister of Intelligence. The IDF said that Khatib operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022-2023). -- ANI

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, offered condolences on the killing of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib to President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian state media Press TV reported on Friday.