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May harm India-Israel ties: Oscar-nominated film delayed

Fri, 20 March 2026
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The India release of Oscar-nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab, based on the story of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in 2024, is stuck in limbo as the distributor is still awaiting a censor certificate.

The movie, which was nominated in the best international film category at the 98th Academy Awards earlier this month, was acquired for release in India as well as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Bangladesh by distributor Manoj Nandwana. 

Nandwana said the film was screened before the Central Board of Film Certification recently and they didn't find anything objectionable in it. The screening was held in late February when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day state visit to Israel.

The committee said it is a very sensitive film and we have good relations. The screening was held when PM Narendra Modi was in Israel.

"We cannot play the film here because of India-Israel relationship... We had a screening with the censor board and as you know, if there is any cut, they suggest that. But this film has no violence, nudity or any political dialogues," Nandwana told PTI.

According to Nandwana, the film has been sent to the revising committee but he does not have much hope. -- PTI

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