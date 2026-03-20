LPG Crisis: HCLTech Chennai Employees Asked To Work From Home

12:37





The company, India's third-largest IT services firm by revenue, however, has not reported similar issues at its campuses in Noida, Lucknow, Bengaluru or Hyderabad.





HCLTech is the second IT company in India to be affected by the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the country which was triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





Last week, Infosys informed employees at its Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai delivery centres that food court operations would be scaled down starting March 12.





'Certain offerings will be limited, including withdrawal of live counter options, until further notice,' the company said told its employees.





On the other hand, TCS' operations across its campuses remain unaffected.US-based HTC Global Services also informed employees that canteen services at its Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices had stopped on March 12, and only packed snacks would be available until the situation normalises.





Uttam Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer of HungerBox, said cafeteria services across locations continue to operate smoothly with optimisations aimed at maintaining efficiency and service continuity.





"Menus have been selectively streamlined in some cafes, with curated combo meals replacing more preparation-intensive formats such as thalis. This allows kitchens to maintain service speed while optimising cooking processes. A few live counters that depend heavily on LPG have also been temporarily limited as part of these efficiency measures,' he told Business Standard.





-- Avik Das, Business Standard

IT services major HCLTech allowed employees at its Chennai centre to work from home on March 12 and 13 after its canteens ran out of LPG cylinders, disrupting cooking operations, said people familiar with the matter.