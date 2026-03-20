Israel hits Tehran with airstrikes on Persian New Year

10:45





Witnesses and activists reported explosions around the Iranian capital. The strikes followed Israel's announcement a day earlier that it would avoid targeting a major Iranian gas field, while Iran stepped up attacks on oil and gas facilities across the Gulf.





In Dubai, powerful blasts were heard early Friday as air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles. The incident coincided with Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, as mosques issued the first call to prayer.





Iran continued its barrage against Israel, forcing millions into shelters as sirens sounded across northern areas from Haifa to the Galilee and near the Lebanese border. The escalation came after more than a dozen missiles were launched on Thursday, according to Israeli officials.





Global energy markets have been strained due to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for about 20% of the world's oil supply. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that, at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel would pause further strikes on Iran's South Pars gas field.





However, Iranian retaliation has pushed already high energy prices even higher, prompting Gulf allies to urge Washington to restrain Israel's actions. Since the conflict began on February 28 with joint U.S. and Israeli operations, Iran has lost several top leaders and seen its military weakened. Netanyahu claimed in a televised address that Iran can no longer enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles, though he offered no supporting evidence.





Despite these losses, Iran -- now led by the son of the supreme leader killed early in the war -- continues to demonstrate its ability to carry out missile and drone attacks. -- Agencies

Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran on Friday as Iranians celebrated Nowruz, the Persian New Year, during a war that has rattled the global economy and raised fears of a wider regional conflict involving Arab neighbors.