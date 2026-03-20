Iran's Revolutionary Guard insists Tehran still building missiles

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An anti-Iran protest in New York. Pic: Adam Gray/Reuters





Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini made the remarks in comments reported by the state-run IRAN newspaper. Using a school grading analogy -- where 20 represents a perfect score -- he said Iran's missile program remains strong.





"Our missile industry scores a 20,' Naeini said, adding that production continues even under wartime conditions and that there are no major issues with maintaining stockpiles. He also indicated that the conflict is expected to continue, saying many Iranians believe it should go on until the opposing side is fully worn down. According to him, the war should only end once the threat hanging over the country is completely removed. -- Agencies

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard pushed back Friday against claims that the country can no longer build missiles, insisting its program remains active. The response came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Iran had lost that capability.