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Iranian Prez warns the world amid fresh IRGC strikes

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its latest wave of strikes targeted areas in central and southern Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases across the region, Al Jazeera reported, citing the IRGC-linked Fars news agency.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran towards Israeli territory, prompting the activation of air defence systems to intercept the incoming threats.

In a post shared on X, the IDF said on Friday, 'The IDF has identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.'

Authorities also issued emergency alerts to civilians in affected areas. The Home Front Command sent preliminary directives directly to mobile phones, urging residents to immediately move to protected spaces.

'The defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives--they save lives,' the post further read.

The IDF added that civilians should not leave protected areas until an explicit directive is given.

'One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives,' it added.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US aggression against Iran and the assassination of its former supreme leader 'represents a new approach in international disputes that will demolish the legal systems of the world'.

In a post on X, he warned, 'If the international community does not firmly stand against this crisis, the fire of this flame will burn the robes of many.'

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in an escalating conflict marked by missile exchanges and military operations. -- ANI 

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