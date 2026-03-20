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Iran women's football team receives grand welcome in Tehran

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Iranian authorities accorded a hero's welcome to the national women's football team upon their return from Australia, where several members had briefly sought asylum before withdrawing their applications, Al Jazeera reported.

Six players and one staff member had applied for asylum during the Women's Asian Cup earlier this month, drawing criticism from hardliners in Iran after the team did not sing the national anthem before their opening match.

However, five of them later reversed their decision and returned home with the squad, including captain Zahra Ghanbari.

Their situation had drawn international attention, particularly amid the ongoing tensions involving Iran, as per Al Jazeera.

Thousands of people gathered at Valiasr Square in central Tehran, with many waving Iranian flags, according to visuals aired on state television.

The square has also hosted several pro-government rallies in recent weeks.

A large billboard at the venue displayed the message, 'My Choice. My Homeland', alongside images of the players in national jerseys and mandatory hijabs, saluting the Iranian flag, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking at the event, Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said, "What is certain is that these athletes are loyal to the homeland, flag, leader and revolution."

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani also welcomed the team, saying, "All Iranians were waiting for you; welcome to Iran."  -- ANI

IMAGE: One of the players of Iran's women's national football team passes through the crowd during a welcoming ceremony upon their return to the country after five players withdrew their asylum applications they had submitted in Australia, in Tehran, Iran, on March 19, 2026. Photograph: Alaa Al Marjani/Reuters

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