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Iran war: Russia demands immediate end to hostilities

Fri, 20 March 2026
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15:25
A damaged vehicle in Israel. Pic: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters
A damaged vehicle in Israel. Pic: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters
Expressing serious concern over the "ongoing armed confrontation" in the Persian Gulf, Russia has called for an immediate end to hostilities, characterising the situation as "unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran." 

In a statement posted on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasised the growing risks of escalation and the impact on regional stability. "Moscow is seriously concerned over the ongoing armed confrontation in the Persian Gulf and the risks of escalation. The scale of damage to energy and other critical infrastructure in Iran and neighbouring Arab states continues to grow," the Ministry stated.

Highlighting the need for a ceasefire, the statement added, "We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities resulting from the unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran." 

Moscow further asserted that the termination of military actions by Washington and Tel Aviv is a prerequisite for any progress. "We emphasise that the first step must be an immediate end to the US and Israel's military venture," the Russian MFA noted. Russia expressed its readiness to collaborate with regional and global partners to mediate the conflict through diplomatic channels. 

 "Russia, together with China, Turkiye and other like-minded partners, stands ready to facilitate a settlement and help resolve existing differences through political and diplomatic means, with a view to achieving long-term, sustainable stabilisation in the region, taking into account the interests of all states concerned," the statement read.

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