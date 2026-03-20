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Iran war: 6 Indians dead, 1 missing, 3L passengers returned to India

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Six Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf region amidst the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, adding that Indian missions are coordinating with local authorities for assistance and repatriation.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, said Indian missions in multiple countries are working closely with authorities to locate the missing person and facilitate the return of the deceased to India. 

"Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," Mahajan said. 

He added that the travel situation from the Gulf region is gradually improving, with a significant number of passengers already returning to India. -- PTI

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