India-China trade via Lipulekh Pass to resume after 6 yrs

19:02

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District magistrate Ashish Bhatgai said that following directives from the Union government, preparations have begun for the trade session, which typically runs from June to September.





The move comes after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by the ministry of external affairs.





According to the district magistrate, foreign secretary Vikram Misri wrote to Uttarakhand chief secretary Anand Bardhan requesting the restoration of trade through the Himalayan pass.





The letter mentions that the ministry of home affairs and the ministry of commerce and industry have also granted clearances.





Bhatgai said the state government has been asked to direct concerned departments to ensure the resumption of trade for the 2026 session.





Local officials' contact details will be shared with Chinese counterparts to ensure better coordination between the two sides. -- PTI

Border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district is set to resume this year after a six-year hiatus.