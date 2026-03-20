HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India-China trade via Lipulekh Pass to resume after 6 yrs

Fri, 20 March 2026
Share:
19:02
File image
File image
Border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district is set to resume this year after a six-year hiatus. 

District magistrate Ashish Bhatgai said that following directives from the Union government, preparations have begun for the trade session, which typically runs from June to September. 

The move comes after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by the ministry of external affairs. 

According to the district magistrate, foreign secretary Vikram Misri wrote to Uttarakhand chief secretary Anand Bardhan requesting the restoration of trade through the Himalayan pass. 

The letter mentions that the ministry of home affairs and the ministry of commerce and industry have also granted clearances. 

Bhatgai said the state government has been asked to direct concerned departments to ensure the resumption of trade for the 2026 session. 

Local officials' contact details will be shared with Chinese counterparts to ensure better coordination between the two sides. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parks, tourist areas worldwide not safe for enemies: Iran
LIVE! Parks, tourist areas worldwide not safe for enemies: Iran

India grapples with LPG crunch, but panic buying eases
India grapples with LPG crunch, but panic buying eases

India continues to face LPG supply challenges for the third consecutive week due to disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, though panic buying is showing signs of easing. The government is prioritising domestic household supplies...

Merchant navy captain from Ranchi dies near Strait of Hormuz
Merchant navy captain from Ranchi dies near Strait of Hormuz

The family of Captain Rakesh Ranjan, who died on a merchant vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, is seeking assistance from the Indian government to repatriate his body. They claim the ship was stranded due to the West Asia conflict and are...

913 Indians exit Iran through Armenia, Azerbaijan: MEA
913 Indians exit Iran through Armenia, Azerbaijan: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the number of Indians exiting Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan has increased since the previous update.

War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance
War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance

Alliances fight wars effectively only when they share an endgame.If Israel acted without US knowledge, then the military alliance is operating without real coordination at the level of strategic targeting.Neither picture is reassuring in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO