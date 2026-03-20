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Illegal opium cultivation unearthed in Chhattisgarh, one detained

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Illegal cultivation of opium on around one acre of land was unearthed in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, marking the fourth such case in the state in the past 15 days, officials said on Friday. 

The illegal cultivation was found along a river in Amaghat village under the Tamnar police station area, a police official said. 

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot, seized the opium crop, and detained one person, identified as Marshal Sanga (40), in this connection, he said. 

The accused is a native of Khunti district in neighbouring Jharkhand and is married to Sushma Khalkho from the Tamnar area, he said. 

For the past few years, he had been living at his in-laws' place. 

Under the pretext of cultivating watermelon, cucumber and vegetables, he had taken farmland on lease from local farmers and was secretly growing opium, he said. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said. 

On March 6, police unearthed illegal opium cultivation on around 5.62 acres of land at a farmhouse in Samoda village in Durg district. 

A local BJP leader, Vinayak Tamrakar, along with Vikas Vishnoi and Manish Thakur, was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested in connection with the case. 

Authorities seized opium plants weighing 62,424.4 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 8 crore, from the farm. 

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later suspended Tamrakar, a functionary from the party's Kisan Morcha unit after the matter came to light. -- PTI

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