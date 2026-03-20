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Himanta files nomination

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife and son, who accompanied him during the filing of his nomination papers from Jalukbari seat on Friday, said they were "very happy" to see a large number of people turn up to support him. His wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma described the occasion as a "very happy moment for us". 

"The people of Jalukbari consider Himanta as the head of the family, and this huge gathering shows their support and blessings for him," she said. He also considers the people of his constituency as members of his extended family, she said. "He belongs to the public and for the last 25 years he has been serving them, which he will continue to do in the future," she added. 

"I have been helping in his campaign for the last several elections and will do the same this time," Bhuyan Sarma said. On her son's presence during nomination filing, she said he had come "to support his father" and had also attended the previous nomination event.-- PTI

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