HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal to levy orphan and widow cess on petrol and diesel

Fri, 20 March 2026
Share:
19:48
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu./File image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu./File image
An orphan and widow cess is set to be levied on petrol and diesel in Himachal Pradesh. 

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the legislative assembly under which an orphan and widow Cess will be levied on petrol and high-speed diesel. 

This tax is entirely new. 

The state government decided to impose this cess with the specific objective of providing assistance to orphaned children and widows. 

According to the proposal, the cess will be imposed on the first sale of petrol and diesel within the state. 

The government will determine the specific rate, though it is capped at a maximum of Rs 5 per litre. 

First sale implies that the cess would be charged from the dealer when the fuel is first sold by an oil marketing company to a dealer, rather than every time it changes hands. 

According to the bill presented in the assembly, while several schemes for orphans and widows are currently operational, a need for a permanent dedicated fund for them had been felt. 

With this objective in mind, the cess is being introduced to ensure a continuous inflow of funds, thereby facilitating better assistance for these sections of society. 

All proceeds generated from this cess will be deposited directly into the orphan and widow welfare fund, through which aid will be extended to those in need. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parks, tourist areas worldwide not safe for enemies: Iran
LIVE! Parks, tourist areas worldwide not safe for enemies: Iran

India grapples with LPG crunch, but panic buying eases
India grapples with LPG crunch, but panic buying eases

India continues to face LPG supply challenges for the third consecutive week due to disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, though panic buying is showing signs of easing. The government is prioritising domestic household supplies...

Merchant navy captain from Ranchi dies near Strait of Hormuz
Merchant navy captain from Ranchi dies near Strait of Hormuz

The family of Captain Rakesh Ranjan, who died on a merchant vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, is seeking assistance from the Indian government to repatriate his body. They claim the ship was stranded due to the West Asia conflict and are...

913 Indians exit Iran through Armenia, Azerbaijan: MEA
913 Indians exit Iran through Armenia, Azerbaijan: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the number of Indians exiting Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan has increased since the previous update.

War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance
War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance

Alliances fight wars effectively only when they share an endgame.If Israel acted without US knowledge, then the military alliance is operating without real coordination at the level of strategic targeting.Neither picture is reassuring in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO