HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

French naval officer's fitness app reveals ship's location

Fri, 20 March 2026
Share:
12:03
Representational image
Representational image
A French naval officer's fitness app activity has exposed the real-time location of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Mediterranean, in what has been described as a major security lapse amid rising tensions in the West Asia region, according to Le Monde. 


A French sailor's use of a fitness app has exposed the location of France's aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean, raising serious security concerns amid rising tensions in the West Asia region, the report from the French newspaper said. 

According to Le Monde, the exact position of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was revealed after a naval officer logged a workout on his public profile on a fitness app, allowing anyone to track the vessel in real time. 

The report said the sailor used a smartwatch to record a 36-minute run on March 13, covering more than four miles on the carrier's deck. The data placed the nearly 900-foot ship in the Mediterranean Sea near Cyprus, about 62 miles off the Turkish coast. 

The incident took place around two weeks after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and shortly after France announced the carrier's deployment on March 3. The app that the French sailor used is reported to have around 120 million users worldwide and allows runners and cyclists to log and share their workouts online, including location data. 

The feature has often raised concerns over operational security when used by military personnel. The French newspaper further said that at least one other public profile has been sharing geotagged workouts from another French Navy ship on an active mission. These posts included images of the deck, crew members and onboard exercise equipment. 

US President Donald Trump has urged allied nations to strengthen protection of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route under threat due to escalating tensions in the Gulf. France has faced similar issues in the past. Security personnel linked to Emmanuel Macron, as well as those connected to US and Russian leaders, have previously used the app in ways that exposed sensitive information.

In one such instance, a security agent linked to a US presidential visit publicly shared a running route, which allowed observers to identify the location linked to the visit. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! French naval officer's fitness app reveals ship's location
LIVE! French naval officer's fitness app reveals ship's location

Iran claims world's first hit on US F-35 lightning 2
Iran claims world's first hit on US F-35 lightning 2

US defence officials confirmed that an F-35 did perform an emergency landing after an Iranian surface-to-air missile (SAM) barrage, with the pilot safe and an investigation underway.

Iran launches 5 multi-warhead missiles, hits Tel Aviv
Iran launches 5 multi-warhead missiles, hits Tel Aviv

After the Israeli attack on Iran's South Pars Gas Field on Wednesday night, in retaliation, Iran struck Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence.

Trump's War Has Crossed Energy Rubicon
Trump's War Has Crossed Energy Rubicon

For weeks, the war skirted the edge of catastrophe without tipping over.Missiles flew, there was much destruction, commanders were assassinated, cities across the Gulf and even in Israel struggled to absorb the shock.But one line held:...

Iran War Burns India's Exporters
Iran War Burns India's Exporters

'Every day the meter is ticking. Like a time bomb.'Shipping giants are billing Indian exporters up to $3,000 per container in war surcharges -- on cargo that sailed before the war began -- as the Strait of Hormuz shuts down.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO