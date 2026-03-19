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Europe, Japan condemn Iranian strikes on vessels

Fri, 20 March 2026
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The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan on Thursday condemned the Iranian attacks on unarmed commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, in the Gulf as the conflict in the region escalates.

In a joint statement, the countries expressed concern over the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces and called on Tehran to immediately halt threats, mine-laying, drone and missile attacks, and other actions that block the Strait, urging compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.

"Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," the statement read.

The statement emphasised the global impact of Iran's actions, particularly on the most vulnerable populations, and called for an immediate moratorium on attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

The countries expressed readiness to contribute to efforts ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and welcomed preparatory planning by other nations.

"Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security. In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations," the statement added. -- ANI

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