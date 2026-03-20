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Delhi police tightens security around Jama Masjid ahead of Eid

Fri, 20 March 2026
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The Delhi police on Friday strengthened the security measures in and around Jama Masjid in view of Eid al-Fitr. 

People also offered 'Alvida Namaz' in Delhi's Jama Masjid, ahead of Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday.

The market around Jama Masjid is in full fervour as people shop for clothes and food items.

Security is also heightened near the Uttam Nagar East metro station. 

The development comes after the Delhi high court directed the Delhi police to make adequate arrangements in the area in apprehension of violence during Eid.

On Thursday, the Delhi high court issued a notice to the Delhi police and sought a response. 

The court also directed to keep the police arrangement till the festival of Ram Navami. 

The matter is listed for further hearing on April 6.

The Muslim community around the country is gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr tomorrow.People in large numbers offered namaaz on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan in the Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar in Jaipur.

The Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow offered namaz at the Aishbagh Eidgah.

The markets in Bengaluru and Kargil are in full fervour as people shop for the festivities.

Meanwhile, Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. -- ANI

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