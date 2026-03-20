Delhi police seals news agency UNI's office

21:39





The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team.





However, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed.





The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi high court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.





The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises.





The matter is related to the cancellation of the allotment of land to the news agency.





The high court upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's plea.





UNI said on X, "The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country's oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom."





In a purported video shared on X, a woman personnel is seen allegedly manhandling a woman journalist during a confrontation.





The footage shows the journalist losing her balance, after which she falls to the ground.





Meanwhile, a person in the background can be heard objecting, saying, "Ye kya kar rahi ho madam, haath-pair toot jayega" and "Ye kya tareeka hai." -- PTI

The Delhi police on Friday sealed news agency UNI's office in New Delhi, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an "attack on press freedom".