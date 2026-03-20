HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi police seals news agency UNI's office

Fri, 20 March 2026
Share:
21:39
image
The Delhi police on Friday sealed news agency UNI's office in New Delhi, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an "attack on press freedom". 

The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team. 

However, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed. 

The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi high court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment. 

The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises. 

The matter is related to the cancellation of the allotment of land to the news agency. 

The high court upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's plea. 

UNI said on X, "The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country's oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom." 

In a purported video shared on X, a woman personnel is seen allegedly manhandling a woman journalist during a confrontation. 

The footage shows the journalist losing her balance, after which she falls to the ground. 

Meanwhile, a person in the background can be heard objecting, saying, "Ye kya kar rahi ho madam, haath-pair toot jayega" and "Ye kya tareeka hai." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump labels NATO 'cowards' over Hormuz stand
LIVE! Trump labels NATO 'cowards' over Hormuz stand

US-Israeli strike on Iranian port risks Caspian stability: Russia
US-Israeli strike on Iranian port risks Caspian stability: Russia

Russia has expressed strong concern over a US-Israeli strike on the Iranian port of Bandar Anzali, a key transit hub on the INSTC, warning of the risk of drawing Caspian states into the ongoing conflict.

Attacks on commercial ships unacceptable: India
Attacks on commercial ships unacceptable: India

Addressing the 36th extraordinary session of the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) held on Thursday in London, the Indian envoy said, "India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to...

War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance
War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance

Alliances fight wars effectively only when they share an endgame.If Israel acted without US knowledge, then the military alliance is operating without real coordination at the level of strategic targeting.Neither picture is reassuring in...

'Jinnah Thought He'd Rule Pakistan From Malabar Hill'
'Jinnah Thought He'd Rule Pakistan From Malabar Hill'

Nikkhil Advani, a master of long-form storytelling, reflects on Freedom At Midnight and what it was to make a two-part series on the most difficult period of India's history in these polarised times.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO