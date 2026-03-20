CBI quizzes Anil Ambani for over 7 hrs in RCom loan 'fraud' case

23:01





The second consecutive day, Ambani arrived at the agency headquarters at around 10 am in his grey sedan and left the office at around 5.15 pm, they said.





He was questioned on alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank, besides being confronted with several documents, they said.





"Since the interrogation remained incomplete on March 19, 2026 he was summoned again to attend CBI office on March 20, 2026 i.e. today. The accused Anil D Ambani re-appeared before the investigating officer in CBI head office today for further examination and has been interrogated for about seven Hours," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.





In a separate case of loan defaults and fraud involving Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, the CBI on Friday examined Divy Dangi, a whole-time director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, which has taken over the assets of companies under investigation -- Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

The CBI on Friday questioned industrialist Anil Ambani for seven hours in connection with a Rs 2,929-crore cheating case, registered against Reliance Communications Ltd and him on a complaint by the State Bank of India, officials said.